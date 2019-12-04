SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities have identified the suspects involved in a Boerne incident Thursday that began with a traffic stop on I-10 and evolved into a fatal shooting.

According to Department of Public Safety officials, 34-year-old Marcus Mcvae was shot and killed by a DPS trooper when he fled from the vehicle during that traffic stop, running into a nearby wooded area where he "refused to comply with the trooper's commands and began (to) fight with the trooper."

That trooper, a five-year DPS veteran, then shot Mcvae.

Elizabeth Norton, meanwhile, remained in the car and led police on a brief pursuit before being apprehended outside a business. She is being charged with evading detention with a vehicle.

Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate the incident.