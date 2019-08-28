HOUSTON — Charges have been filed against against 41 individuals for their alleged roles in a network of “pill mill” clinics and pharmacies.

The 41 people include medical providers, clinic owners and managers, pharmacists, pharmacy owners and managers as well as suspected drug dealers and traffickers.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said their actions resulted in the distribution of approximately 23 million oxycodone, hydrocodone and carisoprodol pills.

"It looks like a more sophisticated trafficking operations than anything we've seen in the country today," said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowsi.

On Wednesday, federal law enforcement agents executed 36 search warrants including 15 pharmacies and six “pill mill” clinics, as well as other offices and residences, aimed at disrupting networks of opioid diversion.

The DEA also served immediate suspension orders on seven pharmacies and two providers involved in dispensing controlled substances without legitimate medical purpose.

The charges allege participating doctors, medical professionals and pharmacies knew the prescriptions had no legitimate medical purpose. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in some cases. “crew leaders” and “runners” allegedly file or had the individuals who posed as patients fill the illegal perceptions at Houston-area pharmacies.

The owner and pharmacist in charge at one pill pharmacy allegedly dispensed the second highest amount of oxycodone 30mg pills of all pharmacies in the entire State of Texas in 2019 and the ninth amount in the country.

Below is a list of those charged:

Samson Alazar, 51, Missouri City, TX

Enna Amedome, FNP, 33, Spring, TX

Arthur Nathaniel Billings, 55, Missouri City, TX

Jeremy Branch, 32, Houston, TX

Kwana Broussard (3 indictments), 40, Fresno, TX

Jesus Castillo, 46, Dominican Republic

Frank Cooper, 49, Houston, TX

Shawneece Deyampert, 31, Houston, TX

Brandy Ladawn Fears, 44, Houston, TX

Ardella Fisher, FNP 39, Tomball, TX

Kondre Demon Graves, 47, Missouri City, TX

Tara Williams Graves, 43, Missouri City, TX

Kesha Lynette Harris, 47, Houston, TX

Leticia Herrera, 33, Houston, TX

Bobby Hobbs MD, 66, Murphy, TX

Donna Elaine Hooper, 56, Houston, TX

James Don Jackson, Jr, MD, 59, Tyler, TX

James Johnson, 42, Houston, TX

Jasmine Johnson, 38, Houston, TX

Curly Kelly, 40, Houston, TX

Amish Kordkia, 43, Pearland, TX

Barbara Marino, MD, Tomball, TX

Jasmine Maynes, 30, La Marque, TX

Tameka Moore, 39, Missouri City, TX

Ricky Wayne Moten, Jr, (2 indictments), 43, Houston, TX

Sokari Manuel B Obmanuel, RPH, 50, Sugar Land, TX

Laurel Osazuwa aka Laurel Wilson, 57, Bellaire, TX

Otukayode Adeleke Otufale, 59, Missouri City, TX

Jabrai Price, 39, Bryan, TX

Marcos Rosa, 46, Southbridge, MA

Jonathan Rosenfield, MD, 36, Atlanta, GA

Michael Spinola, 43, Boston, MA

Alantha Stewart, 38, Missouri City, TX

Elmer Taylor, 40, Missouri City, TX

Robby White, 28, Houston, TX

Russell Watkins, 53, Brockton, MA

Lashundra Wilson, 40, Houston, TX

Deanna Michelle Winfield-Gates, 50, Houston, TX

