One person dead in shooting at protest in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown Austin near East Sixth Street and Congress Avenue on Saturday night.

The incident happened around 9:52 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS. One victim was taken to a local trauma center with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

Police later said the incident was a homicide.

In a video from social media taken by journalist Hiram Gilberto, multiple gunshots could be heard at what appeared to be the same intersection where the incident happened.

ATCEMS said there were initial reports of multiple victims, but no other victims have been located.

The Austin Police Department is on the scene near Congress Avenue and Fourth Street. The Austin Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.