'You took more than my life from me that night' | Family of Doug Kantor addresses De’ondre White after sentencing

Late Thursday night, jurors sentenced De’ondre White to 30 years in prison for killing Doug Kantor in a mass shooting on Sixth Street in 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas — The family of Doug Kantor, who was killed in a 2021 mass shooting on Sixth Street, watched Thursday night as their son's killer was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

On Wednesday, jurors found De'ondre White guilty of murdering Kantor and injuring 13 others back in the 2021 shooting.

The jury had the option to sentence White to anywhere between five and 99 years in prison, as long as the decision was unanimous. After the sentence was read, the victim's families had a chance to speak, in which the court then heard from Doug Kantor’s mother, Julia, and his father, Joe.

"My body is numb,” Julia Kantor said. “All the things I look forward to now means nothing. I am a robot, every day is the same day. For me, there's not another day."

Doug Kantor was in White’s line of fire during the shooting. Two years later, his family feels just as broken as the day they learned of his death.

"I walked out of the hospital carrying a brown paper bag with what was left of his blood-soaked belongings from the attack that night,” Kantor said. “Doug never knew we were there by his side when his life was taken from him.”

Kantor said she is plagued every day with feelings of worry about her other son, guilt about what more she could have done as a mother to protect her son and nightmares of seeing Doug fight for his life.

"I will never forget the image on this court screen of my son being held up by his friend, reaching to the police for help,” Kantor said.

Kantor said she brings Doug's ashes with her everywhere she goes, which included the stand in the courtroom.

“The only small comfort I get is that I can hold Doug’s ashes close to me, because I don’t have him,” Kantor said.

While on the stand, she also addressed White for the pain he has caused her and her family.

"You took more than my life from me that night, more than anyone's,” Kantor said. “You took all our lives."

Even though it’s the proverbial end of the long road toward justice, Julia Kantor says nothing will replace the hole left in their lives from the loss of Doug.

"The damage one evil person did with no regard for life took from all of us a beautiful, pure soul and a positive force in this world,” Kantor said.

While the family was grateful that White was found guilty, they would have liked to have seen him get more time behind bars. For White's murder charge, he will have to serve at least half of his 30-year prison sentence before he can be eligible for parole.

