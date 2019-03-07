SAN ANTONIO — Video from a doorbell camera may be the clue that helps find a woman possibly connected to a man's murder.

Oliver London Jr., 72, was found dead in his home on the northwest side on Woller Place.

Police are still investigating the cause of death, but signs of trauma were seen on London's body.

A woman was seen leaving his home in his 2012 White Chevy Malibu.

If you have any information about this woman or her whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stopper at (210) 224-STOP.

An award of up to $5,000 may be offered leading to an arrest.