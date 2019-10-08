SAN ANTONIO — A three-hour standoff between Guadalupe County authorities and a suspect in an alleged domestic violence incident ended around 9:20 p.m. when the unidentified suspect in handcuffs.

No one was injured, according to authorities.

Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke told KENS 5 deputies responded to the Las Brisas neighborhood after a woman called and said she was being assaulted. When deputies arrived to the area, a man rammed one of their vehicles, leading deputies to fire shots at the car.

The suspect then ran into the house where was barricaded for a few hours before being taken into custody peacefully later in the evening, Zwicke said.

The sheriff added that, since shots were fired in the incident, Texas Rangers will be taking over the investigation.