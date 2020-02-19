WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man who police said cut off his ankle monitor and killed his ex-wife in Westminster was arrested in Houston, according to an update from Westminster Police (WPD).

James Naulls Jr. was arrested Tuesday outside an auto parts store.

Yasmin Usama Dahabreh, 33, died from her injuries on Monday, Feb. 3, according to a news release from WPD. The Friday before, police responded to a medical call for a woman who had fallen.

Their investigation found the woman had been assaulted, and a warrant for assault and attempted murder was issued for her ex-husband, 30-year-old Naulls Jr.

Upon hearing of Naulls' arrest, Dahabreh's family released the following statement:

“We are elated that he has been arrested… overwhelmed when detectives called and couldn’t stop shaking for hours after hearing the news.”

RELATED: Reward now $10,000 to find man accused of killing ex-wife

Naulls Jr. was on pretrial release from a domestic violence incident in November where he was charged with aggravated assault, WPD said. Authorities said he cut off his GPS ankle monitor and has been on the run.

Tuesday afternoon, officers from the Houston Police Department North Tac Unit arrested Naulls after coordinated surveillance efforts. He was exiting an auto parts store and was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives with WPD flew to Houston to follow up on the investigation.

James Naulls Jr.

Westminster Police

Because Naulls was arrested in Texas, he will appear before a judge for an extradition hearing in the coming days. While awaiting his court appearance, he will be held at the Harris County Joint Processing Center (JPC) on Westminster’s no-bond first-degree murder warrant.

RELATED: Friends mourn woman allegedly beat to death by ex-husband

Support from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers significantly assisted in bringing attention to this case, WPD said.

Detectives determined Naulls began wearing costume makeup to hide his tattoos and fled to Texas because there was no place for him to hide in Colorado, WPD said in their latest update.

They believe Naulls had help along the way as he attempted to avoid capture, and WPD said there is a separate investigation focusing on bringing charges against anyone who may have helped him.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS