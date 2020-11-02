SAN ANTONIO — Crime scene investigators are investigating another homicide in Far South Bexar County, the second in less than 24 hours in the area. The two incidents are not believed to be related at this time, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

RELATED: 6-year-old finds body of murdered relative while on the way to school

Sheriff Javier Salazar held a press conference just after noon Tuesday regarding a homicide in the 900 block of Mogford Road.

According to Sheriff Salazar, there were three people inside of a home, a 45-year-old woman, her 35-year-old male partner, and their daughter in her 20s, when an argument between the 45-year-old woman and 35-year-old man broke out.

At some point during the argument, the man shot the 45-year-old woman several times, according to Sheriff Salazar.

When deputies arrived to the home, the woman was already dead.

The suspect reportedly sped off from the scene, knocking down a gate in the process.

He was found shortly after, just miles away and arrested without incident.

The suspect now faces a murder charge.