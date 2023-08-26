Jacksonville sheriff: Four dead in racially motivated mass shooting at Dollar General

FBI says it has opened up a hate crime investigation after three Black people were killed in Dollar General on Kings Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *WARNING: This report contains language some may find offensive

Four people are dead after being shot Saturday at Dollar General on Kings Road. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said the shooting was racially motivated. The shooter, a White male from Clay County who has not yet been identified, turned the gun on himself after killing the three Black people in the store, Waters said.

Clay County Sheriff's Office called JSO at 11:39 a.m. letting them know the shooter was en route to Jacksonville, Water said. At 1:18 p.m., the shooter called his father and told him to check his computer. The suspect's family called the Clay County Sheriff's at 1:53 p.m., Water said.

It was too late. The suspect had already walked into the store at 2161 Kings Road armed and wearing a tactical vest, Waters said at a 6:30 p.m. news conference Saturday. Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, who also attended the news conference said the shooter's rifle had swastikas on it.

"He wanted to kill niggers," Waters said adding that he wants the community to know exactly what happened. "That's the only time I'm going to use that word," he said.

The sheriff said the shooter authored several manifestos. "One to his parents, one to the media, and one to federal agents," Waters said. "Portions of these manifestos detail the shooter's disgusting ideology of hate. Plainly put ... he hated Black people."

The names of the victims have not been released. Waters said they are two males and one female.

The shooter had past run-ins with Clay County authorities including a domestic call in 2016 in which he wasn't arrested and a Baker Act in 2017.

