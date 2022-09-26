Police in Youngstown are investigating after a dog was found with a bullet wound to the head.

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio — Police in Youngstown are looking for the person responsible for shooting a dog in the head and leaving him for dead, according to a Facebook post from the Mahoning County Dog Warden.

It was around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon when a man called Youngstown police to report finding the dog in his shed on Burlington Avenue, according to the Facebook post.

An employee from the Mahoning County Dog Warden rushed the pooch to MedVet in Girard, where they are treating him for infection and extreme emaciation. The post said the bullet wound was days old that appeared to have gone through soft tissue on the back of his head, and out the side of his neck.

Additionally, he tested positive for Lyme's Disease and still has bullet fragments that need to be removed.

"Imagine how cold he was last night with absolutely no body fat to keep him warm. He was likely curled up in a tight ball in that shed…..freezing starving and in horrible pain…..all alone in the dark. I can not imagine his fear. Death from infection, starvation or a human….that was his future," the post said.

The dog's caretakers named him "Bandit." An update from the page said his condition was improving, but that he is still very weak. Bandit is being hand fed and is having trouble walking.

The Mahoning County Dog Warden is collecting donations for Bandit's care. If you'd like to make a donation, click HERE. Or, send your donations to:

Friends of Fido

Po Box 2963

Youngstown Ohio 44511

There was no immediate update given on the status of Bandit's case from Youngstown police. Stick with 3News for details as they become available.

