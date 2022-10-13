Man charged after dog found decomposing, another malnourished, at South Memphis home

James Alexander faces two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after police said one dead dog and another malnourished dog were found in the backyard of a South Memphis home.

James Alexander faces two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He is in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

According to the police affidavit, Memphis Police officers responded to a complaint about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at a home in the 800 block of East Mallory Avenue. When they got there, one officer said they smelled a strong foul odor coming from the area. The affidavit said when the officers checked the backyard, they found an orange and white dog decomposing in a hire crate, and another dog malnourished and tied to a post.

The affidavit states there was no food, shelter, or water near the dog tied to the post.