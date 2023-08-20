The dog died one day after it was saved by the Houston Humane Society.

HOUSTON — Officials are asking for help to find the person responsible for burning and beating someone's pet.

Warning: Some readers may find the following details disturbing.

We're told the dog was on a leash outside of a home in the Kashmere Gardens area on Friday when the owners came outside and found the dog on fire and severely beaten.

The owners put out the fire and called Houston police. The dog was then saved by the Houston Humane Society before he unfortunately died.

Officials said the dog had severe bruising consistent with intentional blunt force trauma and burns throughout his body and mouth. The dog also had abrasions on its nails from trying to get away. Officials said they assume an accelerant was used to burn the dog.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact the Houston Police Department.