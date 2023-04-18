Dog bites woman outside San Antonio business; owner tries to drive away, hitting two people, deputies say

Deputies said the suspect grabbed the dog and tried to drive away.

SAN ANTONIO — Our KENS 5 crew captured the moments that deputies tracked down a man accused of running over two people, then taking off.

Bexar County deputies said it started with a dog bite at a business on FM 1560 near Culebra Road and Alamo Parkway. That's where staff at the business told authorities they were bitten by the suspect's dog.

They said the suspect grabbed the dog and tried to drive away. The suspect then reportedly ran over an employee who was in front of the truck.

Another employee who was trying to shut the parking lot gate was also hit by the vehicle.

Authorities were able to find the man at a home on Gentry Creek. He was arrested for two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.