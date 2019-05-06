HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least one man was wounded and a dog died when a disturbance between two roommates turned into a shootout in Hockley overnight.

This happened just before midnight late Tuesday at a residence located in the 27400 block of Waller Spring Creek Road in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies and Waller County EMS responded to a call of a shooting.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found that one man had been shot. He was transported to a hospital in The Woodlands.

Deputies have a possible suspect but are still trying to confirm his identity and whereabouts.

Investigators also found a dead dog at the house. It is unclear how the dog died and who is responsible.

