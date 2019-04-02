LA VERNIA, Texas — Three people associated with Grandma’s House Child Care Center were arrested Monday, a spokesperson from the La Vernia Police Department confirmed.

Stella Coats, Douglas Coats and Amanda Tatum are all charged with ‘Professional Failed to Report Sexual Abuse.' They were arrested on 3rd Street in Floresville Monday morning. They each have a $6,000 bond for the charge, according to officials in Wilson County.

Tatum and Stella Coats are registered as directors of the daycare on the Texas HHS website.

The daycare accepts children from six weeks to 12 years of age.