A grieving family is remembering Juan Luna, the man they say was shot and killed by Dilley police on Friday.

On Saturday, family met at the park where the fatal shooting happened. Saturday marked what would’ve been Luna’s 26th birthday.

“He’s resting in peace, enjoying his birthday up in heaven with the rest of the family we have up there,” said his aunt, Cynthia Elemen. “It was bad. Listen to my family cry. It hurts.”

Four generations of family spent the day heartbroken, trying to remember the joy that Luna brought to the family in his time with them.

“This is who he is. This is who he loves. He loved music, he loved dancing, he loved to be around family. This is his family,” Elemen said.

Early Friday morning, Dilley police say that they heard a gunshot come from the park on Main Street, and that’s when they approached the man that the family has identified as Luna.

“They started talking to him, the individual pulled out a modified 12 [or] 20 gauge shotgun from his pants and, at [that] point, one of the officers fatally shot at the suspect or individual,” City Administrator Rudy Alvarez said.

“According to what we saw, I wouldn’t want to wish it upon anybody, especially a parent,” Elemen said.

The family believes that the answers to their questions lie in the body cam footage, which has not been released.

“Justice will be served,” Elemen said. “We’re going to get funeral arrangements together. We’re all going to get together like we are now, as a family, pull together, and make sure justice will be served.”

The Dilley Police Department has not yet released the name of the man that was killed. The officers involved are on administrative leave until further notice.

The family says that Juan Luna leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.

They’ve set up a GoFundMe account for Juan’s memorial.

