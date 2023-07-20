Digital billboards highlight 35-year-old San Antonio cold case

Jennifer Sue Delgado's former classmate Christopher Palmer has been advocating for justice and closure since 2001.

SAN ANTONIO — A decades-old Texas cold case is being kept alive in a big way.

Ten digital billboards throughout San Antonio display information about Jennifer Sue Delgado, little girl who was killed while helping her mother with laundry 35 years ago.

“Now as a parent, I think what if that was my child. I would want someone to remember what happened and to never let people forget and hopefully somebody some day would come forth with some information for permanent closure,” said Christopher Palmer, Jennifer’s former classmate.

Palmer partnered with SAPD and Clear Channel to spread awareness about the murder of his former classmate, Jennifer Sue Delgado.

Eight-year-old Jennifer was stabbed to death on June 6, 1988, at a west side laundromat near Lackland Air Force Base. Jennifer’s mother survived the random attack by the assailant who police say was upset with a faulty soda dispenser at the laundromat.

Police have a sketch of the suspect, but no one has been arrested in Jennifer’s murder.

Palmer’s efforts to keep Jennifer’s story in the public eye goes back more than 20 years through holding vigils and public awareness campaigns.

Palmer started the Jennifer Sue Delgado Memorial Foundation as a way to amplify his classmate’s story and give back to the community. Palmer has raised funds to donate hundreds of books to students at Westwood Terrace Elementary, the school he and Jennifer attended.

Palmer also worked with the City of San Antonio to designate a portion of the street around the property of the former laundromat: Jennifer Sue Delgado Memorial Way.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office has been reviewing 35-year-old cold case but details are limited on what’s being done.

There’s currently a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Jennifer’s murder.