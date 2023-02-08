Woman arrested in Brownsville, accused of leaving dead baby in bathroom at Houston gas station

Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez, 25, was arrested by Border Patrol agents while they said she was trying to flee to Mexico.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A 25-year-old woman accused of leaving a dead baby at a Houston gas station earlier this year was arrested by Border Patrol agents while they said she was trying to flee to Mexico, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez was apprehended in Brownsville on Tuesday. She's charged with felony tampering with evidence - human corpse, according to the Houston Police Department. She will be extradited to Harris County.

Lopez, a Mexican national, was found at the Brownsville bus station. Officials said she had overstayed her visitor visa.

UPDATE: Our partners at @CBPRGV arrested Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez, 25, on Tuesday (Aug. 1) in Brownsville, TX.



Zavala Lopez is charged with felony tampering with evidence - human corpse and will be extradited to Harris County.



The investigation is continuing.#HouNews https://t.co/J8rI4mH9Cd — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 2, 2023

What happened

Houston police said a customer found a dead baby in a bathroom at a Shell gas station on South Post Oak Road on April 2.

Investigators said the infant appeared to have been dead for hours before she was found.

They reviewed surveillance video and saw a woman who went into the gas station bathroom and then left about 15 minutes later. She got into a white Cadillac and left.

Around 4:25 a.m. that morning, a customer found the infant and called 911.

The cause of the infant's death has not been revealed.