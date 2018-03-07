The desiccated remains of a baby were located Tuesday inside of what Bexar County deputies are calling a "drug house" in west San Antonio.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, the baby's dried remains were located in a trunk as deputies were executing a narcotics search warrant in the 7900 block of Bronco.

"This was beyond decomposing," Sheriff Salazar said. "The body's completely dried out, completely desiccated."

Along with the macabre discovery, deputies said they found 12 individuals in the home along with drug paraphernalia consistent with intravenous drug use.

Neighbors say that they've called the police multiple times on the people living home and have seen a lot of traffic going in and out.

Janet Geaslin said her ex-husband owns the house and has tried to kick out the renter before. Geaslin said it was devastating to hear that a baby's body was found inside the home.

"It's indescribable," Geaslin said. "We just thank God that it's hopefully over and hopefully nobody every comes back to the home and that it gets bulldozed down."

Geaslin said neighbors still want to have a vigil tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. for the child that was found.

"Once we found what we found, the narcotics investigation became second nature," said Sheriff Salazar, who added that they don't have any other details on the remains right now aside from the fact that the child was definitely less than a year old. "Hopefully there was somebody who cared for this baby at some point, and we can give them some closure."

Late Tuesday night, the sheriff's office said that no arrests have been made and that everyone that was detained for questioning was released. Officials say that they're waiting for an autopsy report to determine an exact cause of death and the identity of the baby before any arrests are made.

Investigators are asking the public to call 210-335-6070 if they have any information about the case.

