HOUSTON — A deputy constable’s former neighbor is accused of calling him more than 100 times over three days, threatening to kill the deputy and eat his children, according to court records.

The man, identified by court records as 45-year-old Jason Keith Walden, is charged with felony stalking after leaving threatening voicemails for the Harris County Pct. 4 deputy constable earlier this month, a probable cause affidavit states. The affidavit was authored by another peace officer employed by the same constable’s office.

Walden used three fake profiles through the Facebook messenger app to call and harass the deputy, according to the affidavit. The fake profile names were Alisha Will and Gucci Man, presumably named after hip hop artist Gucci Mane.

In one voicemail left Sunday, Nov. 18, Walden is accused of telling the deputy “Motherf*****, when you wake up in the morning I’m going to be waiting around the corner, I’m going to kill you. I’m going to pull you over you little constable and I am going to drag you out of your car and I am going to smush (sic) your head on the concre3te (sic) just because you’re so ugly, okay? As you leave this morning, watch out, all the way on your way to work, better be careful okay? Say goodbye to your family. Bye bye.”

The deputy was able to identify Walden by his voice, the affidavit says. Authorities also subpoenaed Facebook, which confirmed Walden’s original account under his real name shared the same cellphone number as the others used to harass the deputy, according to the Nov. 20 affidavit.

Walden had not been arrested as of Saturday evening. It was not immediately clear if he is represented by an attorney at this time.

