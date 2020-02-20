SPRING, Texas — Precinct 4 released bodycam video Thursday of a suspect being chased on foot, then shot several times outside an LA Fitness in Spring.

The video shows the knife-welding suspect, identified as 26-year-old Donnavan Hart, inside the gym on Holzwarth Road..

"Drop it! Do not make me shoot you!" the Precinct 4 deputy yells as people inside the gym scatter.

Hart then runs back outside as the Precinct 4 deputy and an off-duty HPD commander chased him.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Hart tried to carjack some drivers along the way.

"Drop the f-----g knife!" the deputy yelled at least seven times.

"The suspect actually turned on the constable and threatened him with a knife at which point they both discharged several rounds," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Herman said Hart was struck seven times and remains in ICU but he's expected to survive.

The shooting was caught on the deputy's bodycam but KHOU 11 News is choosing not to show it.

He's charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer.

He called Hart a "career criminal" and records show he has a long rap sheet, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault bodily injury, evading arrest, resisting arrest and burglary.

The deputy, who fell and broke his wrist during the foot chase, is home recovering while the shooting is investigated.

