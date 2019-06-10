SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County deputy saved a suspect's life early Sunday morning after a high speed chase ended with a car in a lake.

Deputies said someone was spotted driving recklessly on Montgomery in northeast Bexar County. When a deputy tried to stop the driver, he took off speeding, according to officials.

Deputies said the driver lost control about a mile away, on Littleport, and landed in a small lake. The car quickly submerged under water, but a deputy jumped into the water to save the driver.

The passenger got out safely himself. Deputies said both the passenger and driver were juvenile males.

The driver was taken into custody and could face charges of felony evading arrest.

The passenger was released to a guardian, according to officials.