Deputy interrupts suicide attempt at Bexar County Jail, sheriff's office says

A man who was booked over the weekend on a drug charge was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — An inmate who was attempting to commit suicide in his cell was interrupted by a detention deputy and taken to the hospital, Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Monday evening.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Monday when the detention deputy was conducting cell checks, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The deputy entered the inmate's cell and cut him down, then began performing lifesaving measures. Additional deputies and medical staff responded to the cell, as well, according to the news release.

The 47-year-old man, who had been booked into the jail Saturday on a felony drug charge, was taken to Downtown Baptist Medical Center in critical condition.