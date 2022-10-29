Investigators said the suspected intoxicated driver was going at least 100 mph at the time of the crash.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspected intoxicated driver is in custody after injuring a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy in a high-speed crash, according to investigators.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday night on the northbound lanes of Tomball Parkway just after Spring Cypress Road.

Investigators said a driver in a Mercedes-Benz sedan was speeding on the northbound lanes of SH 249 when it rear-ended the deputy's vehicle.

The deputy was taken to the hospital where he is stable, and officials expect the deputy to be OK. Sgt. Bondurant said the impact of the crash caused the deputy to briefly go unconscious. Meanwhile, the suspect sustained minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital. Bondurant said charges are pending at this time.

According to investigators, they believe the suspect was traveling over 100 mph at the time of the crash. They also said the deputy didn't have his lights or sirens on and was traveling on the freeway at about 70 mph when he was hit.