MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A Harris County Precinct 7 sergeant was injured Sunday after being hit by a suspected drunken driver in Missouri City, Harris County deputies said.

Investigators said the sergeant was T-boned by the driver in the 14300 block of Hillcroft Street and taken to Memorial Hermann where he started going in and out of consciousness.

Thankfully, the sergeant did not suffer any broken bones, just some bruising and swelling. He's expected to be released from the hospital sometime Sunday.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to Memorial Hermann for facial injuries. He has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

Precinct 7 has not released the names of the injured sergeant or the accused intoxicated driver.

