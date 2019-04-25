SAN ANTONIO — A deputy constable has been arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated after leaving a Fiesta event overnight Thursday morning.

Deputy Jerry Loera was stopped by officers with the San Antonio Police Department around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Loera served more than ten years as a bailiff in the constable's court system.

Constable Michelle Barrientos Vela says she will start his termination proceedings as soon as possible.

Loera has been charged with a DWI with a blood alcohol content of .15 or higher. His bond was set at $1,000.