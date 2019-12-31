SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect they say led deputies on a chase through the west side of the county and into a Valero convenience store.

Mario Perez Ramirez, 44, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of aggravated assault.

A BCSO spokesperson said deputies were dispatched to the west side of Bexar County Monday for a report of an assault. A woman reported to officials that Ramirez began violently punching her inside a vehicle while on the way to a gas station. The woman also told deputies he struck her in the ribs with a weapon.

The woman said she managed to escape once they arrived at the gas station. The suspect then apparently drove back to his home.

Tuesday morning, a deputy was able to locate Ramirez at his residence when he got into a vehicle to attempt to flee authorities. BCSO said the chase lasted ten minutes before ending at a Valero near the Bexar County-Medina County line.

Ramirez then ran inside the Valero convenience store, and deputies pursued; this led to a brief altercation, during which a deputy tased Ramirez. He was then taken into custody "without incident," BCSO said.

The sheriff's office said Ramirez had previously assaulted the victim in May, striking her in the head with a plastic pipe.

