2 deputies, 1 suspect shot in NW Harris County, authorities say

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the incident just after 9 p.m. He said it happened in the 6600 block of Amberfield Lane.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies along with a suspect were shot Tuesday night in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

According to authorities, the incident happened in the 6600 block of Amberfield Lane, which is near the intersection of Barker Cypress and W. Little York roads.

Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting around 9:10 p.m.

Authorities said the suspect was down, but the deputies appeared to be OK.

Gonzalez said he was heading to Memorial Hermann Hospital while command staff members and investigators were heading to the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Just arrived on scene. Working to get more information. BREAKING Two deputies and a suspect have been shot in northwest Harris County, according to @HCSOTexas.



We have a crew en route to gather more details. Sheriff Gonzalez said this is still an active scene. #khou11 #HouNews pic.twitter.com/PeUDHhyauk — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) February 16, 2022

Sheriff @SheriffEd_HCSO says those injured officers are being taken here to Memorial Herman in the Medical Center. We’re told those officers are expected to be okay. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/iOJljkdEnK — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) February 16, 2022

This is a developing story and details will be added to this article when they become available.

Headed to the hospital. Command Staff members and Investigators are enroute to the scene. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/VOUIgLOtkJ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 16, 2022