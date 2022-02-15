x
Crime

2 deputies, 1 suspect shot in NW Harris County, authorities say

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the incident just after 9 p.m. He said it happened in the 6600 block of Amberfield Lane.
Credit: KHOU

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies along with a suspect were shot Tuesday night in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

According to authorities, the incident happened in the 6600 block of Amberfield Lane, which is near the intersection of Barker Cypress and W. Little York roads.

Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting around 9:10 p.m.

Authorities said the suspect was down, but the deputies appeared to be OK.

Gonzalez said he was heading to Memorial Hermann Hospital while command staff members and investigators were heading to the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Here's what the scene looked like shortly after the shooting:

Here's what the scene at the hospital looked like just after the shooting:

This is a developing story and details will be added to this article when they become available.

This is the latest in a string of shootings in which officers have been shot in the Houston area.

