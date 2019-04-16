CYPRESS, Texas — A mother was arrested Sunday after leaving her three young children alone at a home in Katy while she went to a restaurant to eat.

Around 1 a.m., the mother, identified as Blanca Baltazar, 32, called Harris County Precinct 4 deputies because she said she couldn't find her kids, who are between 5 and 7 years old. When deputies met up with her, at a home in Cypress, they found her highly intoxicated.

After investigating, deputies found out she left the kids alone and apparently forgot. The kids were found safe.

Baltazar was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with child abandonment. Her bond was set at $1,500.

