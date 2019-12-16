BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman and her mother are both facing charges after investigators say a road rage dispute culminated in the younger woman pulling a gun on another driver.

Emilee Lane, 24, was arrested Thursday for felony aggravated assault and robbery, while her mother, 55-year-old Alana Lane was cited for misdemeanor battery.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the incident started Thursday afternoon when Alana Lane and a man driving an SUV got into a traffic dispute on Overland Road, near the Cloverdale Road intersection. Investigators say the dispute continued until both drivers pulled over on the side of Amity Road.

At that point, Alana Lane called her daughter and told her about the argument. Emilee Lane then drove to the spot where the two vehicles were pulled over and got out of her car holding a handgun, deputies say.

The male driver said Emilee Lane walked up to his SUV while he was sitting inside and threatened him. The man told deputies that he was using his cell phone to record the confrontation when Alana Lane, who had also gotten out of her own car, reached into his SUV and grabbed him by the jacket.

Emilee Lane then grabbed his cell phone out of his hand, hitting him in the face in the process, he said.

Investigators say at that point Emilee Lane went back to her car with the cell phone, and the man got out of his SUV and jumped on the hood of her car, demanding she give the cell phone back. Emilee Lane then pointed the gun at him, according to the sheriff's office.

The commotion attracted the attention of passing drivers and neighbors, at least one of whom called 911. The SUV driver said Emilee Lane threw his cell phone out of her window before deputies arrived, and both she and her mother drove away.

Deputies were able to watch the video the man had recorded of the confrontation. He had also been able to take down the other drivers' license plate numbers before they left the scene.

Emilee Lane and her mother were both pulled over a short distance away. After reviewing the video and conducting interviews, investigators wrote Alana Lane the misdemeanor citation and placed Emilee Lane under arrest.

She was booked into the Ada County Jail on the two felony charges. The driver of the SUV was not charged or cited.

Emilee Lane is currently out of jail on a $75,000 bond. In a phone call to the KTVB newsroom Monday afternoon, she denied hitting the man or pointing her gun at him, and said her mother did not grab him.

She is due back in court on Christmas Eve for a preliminary hearing.