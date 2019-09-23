DENVER — Police are investigating an incident caught on tape showing a violent disagreement between parents and two Denver Public Schools (DPS) bus employees.

The video shows a bus employee standing on the back of a school bus near the 2900 block of Kearney Street about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18. The video, shot by a witness to the incident, appears to show children screaming and crying on the bus, and a driver and aide trying to keep the kids on the bus.

A Denver Police probable cause statement released Monday morning says the driver and the bus aide said they had pulled over when some of the students on the bus became unruly.

Janeel Williams said her son was on the bus and he didn't understand why the driver needed to stop.

"He didn't understand exactly why the bus stopped," Williams said. "The commotion that was on the bus, it seemed to be maybe a rowdy child, something that happens on busses all the time, so he didn't understand why the bus was parked and why the driver was refusing to move."

The incident escalated when the bus was met by parents who had been waiting nearby for their kids to get off the bus.

The video shows parents talking to the DPS employees at first. One child tried to get off the bus and it appears an employee blocked her before the child jumped down and left with an adult.

Deputy Superintendent Mark Ferrandino said the district has a procedure for reunification in situations like this, but he said things were very heated.

"It might have been a different way to look at how you handle that situation and just being able to let those kids out to be reunified with those parents," Ferrandino said. "When you watch that video, that's tough to watch. I understand the frustration parents are having."

As the children on the bus became more upset, adults boarded the bus, the video shows. One woman and a DPS employee then appeared to get in a physical altercation, during which the employee appears to grab the woman’s hair before she then throws punches.

An ambulance transported the employees, and police arrested the woman, 32-year-old Brandi Martin, on suspicion of third-degree assault of an at-risk adult.

The probable cause statement describes the incident differently, saying Martin "entered the back of the bus, where the emergency exit is located, and then attacked both the driver and the driver's assistant."

Martin "repeatedly struck the victim in the face with a closed fist," the statement said.

The victim was over 70 years old and was considered at-risk, according to police. He sustained "visible injuries" to his face and was taken to Denver Health for treatment, according to the statement.

Denver police said the incident is still under investigation.

Williams said her son witnessed one of the DPS employees touch a female student inappropriately, but she didn't want to go into detail.

"He did say that he did witness an unfortunate incident to where it did make him yell... yell at the particular person and say, 'Hey, don't touch her like that. What are you doing?'" Williams said.

DPS said its Department of Safety was investigating the allegations against the employee.

"We also spent time today looking at videos from the cameras that were inside the bus to understand what happened in that situation," Ferrandino said. "It's clear that was not handled to the expectations we have."

Martin released the following statement about the incident:

"To all my family and friends. I want to thank everyone that has supported me and continues to do so. I will forever be a mother to all children around me and I do believe in being a child of god, helping and loving all as he would. I love each and every family that has told my story, shared my story and has helped me every step of the way. I just want to say hold your babies tight, tell them you love them, be the mama bear you are because there’s nothing wrong with that, that is me."

Editor's note: 9NEWS continues to investigate this situation and will update this article as new information is confirmed. An earlier version of this story did not include information about what was shown in a witness' video.

