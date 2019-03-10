DENTON, Texas — Denton police are asking for the public's help to locate a man who is allegedly attacking young women in apartment complexes around the city.

Police have released a composite sketch of the man they believe was involved in at least three burglaries in recent months with the intent to commit assault. The first attack occurred in the middle of the summer, and two more recent attacks have authorities concerned about a serial offender.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denton County Crime Stoppers at (800) 388-TIPS or at dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.

Police say in all three incidents, the victims were young women between the ages of 20 to 25 who were in their apartments when they went to answer a knock at the door. All three victims described a similar man who forced in and tried to assault them. Police believe the suspect is black with a muscular build. They think he could be 5'11" to 6' tall and is in his mid to late 20s.

Police are warning all residents to be on guard.

"If you hear a knock at the door, we want you to be cautious," said Assistant Chief Bobby Smith. "Use your peepholes, your windows to see if you recognize the individual. We don't want someone opening their door without taking some precautions."

The exact locations of the attacks have not been released by the police department, but officials said that the three incidents were spread across the city and not located at apartment complexes in any one particular area.

Thankfully, none of the victims required hospitalization as a result of the attacks, but police want to find the suspect before another incident occurs. They are concerned he could escalate his attacks and become more violent.

