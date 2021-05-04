Delivery truck driver followed and shot in apparent road rage incident on east side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — A delivery truck driver was followed to a warehouse and shot on San Antonio's east side in what police believe was a road rage incident.
Police at the scene said the incident began somewhere off of Binz-Engleman Road, and a small sedan followed a delivery truck driver to a warehouse on Macro. There was a confrontation, and the truck driver was shot by the suspect who fled the scene.
The victim, a man in his early 20s, was hit once and taken to SAMMC. Police said that they weren't sure of the man's condition, and descriptions of the suspect were vague.
This is a developing story.