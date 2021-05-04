Delivery truck driver followed and shot in apparent road rage incident on east side, SAPD says

Police at the scene said the incident began somewhere off of Binz-Engleman Road, and a small sedan followed a delivery truck driver to a warehouse on Macro.

SAN ANTONIO — A delivery truck driver was followed to a warehouse and shot on San Antonio's east side in what police believe was a road rage incident.

Police at the scene said the incident began somewhere off of Binz-Engleman Road, and a small sedan followed a delivery truck driver to a warehouse on Macro. There was a confrontation, and the truck driver was shot by the suspect who fled the scene.

The victim, a man in his early 20s, was hit once and taken to SAMMC. Police said that they weren't sure of the man's condition, and descriptions of the suspect were vague.