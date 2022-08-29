Del Rio authorities investigating apparent fentanyl overdoses

Police said when officers arrived, they were surrounded by several concerned relatives and neighbors.

DEL RIO, Texas — Two women have died and a man is in the hospital after apparent drug overdoses, the Del Rio Police Department said.

Local law enforcement responded around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex along the 400 block of Ela Street.

Police said when officers arrived, they were surrounded by several concerned relatives and neighbors. When authorities walked in, they found the victims were unresponsive. However, police said the man "showed signs of life" before he was transported him to Val Verde Regional Medical Center.

DRPD said there was "suspected narcotics on a table and due to the potential hazard of the unknown substance, the officers exited the apartment escorting family and friends that were at the apartment."

The Laughlin Air Force Base Fire Department HAZMAT team was requested to help. Firemen and detectives, wearing protective HAZMAT suits, entered the the apartment.

A sample of the substance was tested by Homeland Security Investigations. Preliminary tests were reportedly positive for cocaine and showed traces of fentanyl.

Police say they're now looking for the source of the drugs. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Del Rio Police Department Investigative Division at 830-774-8591.

"It is crucial that people with substance use disorder are aware of the heightened risks of fentanyl and that they get access to harm reduction and care services for addiction. If you or someone you know needs help with addiction, please contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at their National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357," DRPD said.