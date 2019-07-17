SAN ANTONIO — Medical examiners have positively identified a decomposed body discovered last month on the city's northeast side.

The body belongs to 45-year-old Catherine Clements Proctor and was found on June 22, according to the Medical Examiner's office.

On that day, a passerby saw the body in an easement along the 14000 block of Ghent Drive and called the police, according to investigators.

It is unclear how long the body had been there before being discovered. The nature of Proctor's death is still unknown. The Medical Examiner's office reported the cause and manner of Proctor's death is pending for at least 12 weeks.