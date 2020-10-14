Decomposed bodies of young couple found in southwest Houston apartment

Houston police are investigating a mysterious case at an apartment complex on Gulfton.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for clues in the deaths of a man and woman found Tuesday inside a southwest Houston apartment.

The couple's decomposed bodies were found in a bedroom in the 6200 block of Gulfton Street.

The victims were later identified as 25-year-old Danielle Iman Hart and 34-year-old Tuscanny D. Elder.

Elder appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds but Hart had no obvious signs of injury, according to homicide detectives.

Investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine how they died.

At this time, there are no known witnesses or suspects.

Family members say they hadn't seen or heard from the victims in several days.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online.

