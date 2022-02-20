Man shot, killed near bar on North Saint Mary's Street

A second person was also shot. The two men had showed up to help a friend get home and were shot by a man who had been harassing her, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed when trying to defend a friend who was waiting on a ride from a bar early Sunday morning, police said. A second friend was also shot, but he is in stable condition.

The two were both shot around 2 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Saint Mary's Street north of downtown while trying to stop a man who had gone to his car, pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Investigators said the woman had been approached by the man before that who was making advances towards her. When the woman denied the man, he became aggressive, police said.