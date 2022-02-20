Man shot, killed near bar on North Saint Mary's Street

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed when trying to defend a friend who was waiting on a ride from a bar early Sunday morning, police said. A second friend was also shot, but he is in stable condition.
The two were both shot around 2 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Saint Mary's Street north of downtown while trying to stop a man who had gone to his car, pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Investigators said the woman had been approached by the man before that who was making advances towards her. When the woman denied the man, he became aggressive, police said.
SAPD said the suspect has been arrested. Police said a security officer and the first arriving officer were able to take the suspect into custody without incident and secured the firearm.