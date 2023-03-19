3 men dead after shooting outside shopping center in Alief, police say

Police said there is a history of shootings in the parking lot.

HOUSTON — Three men were killed in a shooting outside of a shopping center in the Alief area, according to Houston police.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot off Beechnut Street near Wilcrest Drive.

According to HPD Assistant Chief Hatcher, authorities got calls about three men who were down in the parking lot. When they arrived, all three men were pronounced dead at the scene. Hatcher confirmed that there had been several shootings in that parking lot in the past.

"There's been multiple instances at this location," Hatcher said. "We don't know why, but there has been a lot of activity in this parking lot."

Hatcher said there is a nightclub in the parking lot, but they're not sure if the shootings are related to it in any way.

According to family members, one of the men who was killed was 29-year-old Gerardo Filomeno.

"He said he was coming home, on his way already, that was the last time I talked to him," his wife Ashley Montalbo said. "I saw his boots. I knew it was him."

Filomeno leaves behind two children.

"How am I supposed to tell them (the kids) their dad is never coming back? They they’re never able to play with him, talk to him, nothing, with him anymore," Montalbo said.

Montalbo said the other two victims were Filomeno's friends. They have not been identified. She also said her husband didn't have problems with anyone that she knew about. There are no suspects or motives in the shootings, according to police.

Family members hope they get the answers they seek.

"Still can't believe it. Feels like it isn't real," Filomeno's brother, Gustavo Filomeno, said.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting should call HPD at 713-308-3800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.