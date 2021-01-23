Hays County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly shooting in Buda

One male has been pronounced dead after an incident on Sunfield Drive.

BUDA, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deadly shooting on Sunfield Drive in Buda.

Officials began investigating after arriving on scene around 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 21 after reports of gunshots in the area. A man with gunshot wounds was discovered on scene and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division has an active investigation ongoing, but no other information is currently available.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Brian Wahlert with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us, referring to case number HCSO 2021-4562.

Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466, online at P3tips.com, or by using the Hays County Sheriff’s Office app.