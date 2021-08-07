HPD: Man, woman having dinner at Downtown Aquarium shot; gunman kills himself

This investigation is still ongoing.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting at the Downtown Aquarium that left two men dead and a woman injured Thursday night.

The incident happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. inside the Downtown Aquarium on Bagby Street. Officers arrived and found two men dead -- one being the suspect -- and a woman injured.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital.



Police said according to surveillance footage, it appears the man and woman were having dinner at the bar inside the restaurant on the second floor. They were closing their tab when the suspect walked around from the other end of the bar and began shooting, authorities said.

According to police, the victims immediately fell to the ground before the suspect shot and killed himself.

Houston police have not released any details on the relationship — if any — between the shooter and the couple.

