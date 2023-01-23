Surveillance video shows how two men were killed in an ambush at a N. Harris Co. gas station

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said three masked men ambushed another group of men at a gas station off Ella Boulevard. Two men were killed and another was injured.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were killed Monday in an ambush-style shooting at a gas station in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the men were parked at a pump at the gas station on Ella Boulevard near Pennbright Drive when at about 3 p.m., they were ambushed by at least three other men who were wearing masks. Gonzalez said the three shooters got out of a white sedan with tinted windows and opened fire with "AR-15-type" weapons.

Between 50 to 70 shots were fired, according to Gonzalez. In addition to the two men who were shot to death, another man was injured, but he is expected to survive.

The shooters got away, Gonzalez said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, but Gonzalez said it seems as if it was a targeted attack.

"We want to bring the family some justice about what happened and the only way we can do that is to really get the public's help," Gonzalez said.

Anyone with information on the shooters is asked to call HCSO homicide at homicide 713-274-9100 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling up and opening fire on the victims: