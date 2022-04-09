'Devastating' | Neighbors traumatized over deadly crash in Galveston

Mason Nelson died at the scene. Keith Brazier has been charged with murder. He had just gotten out of prison hours before the crash, according to court records.

GALVESTON, Texas — A home surveillance camera captured video of an SUV just before a deadly crash in Galveston last week.

It happened on Friday around 6 p.m. right across the street from Galveston Ball High School, which is at the intersection of 41st Street and Avenue O.

A 14-year-old boy was killed in the crash.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the crash. Investigators said Keith Brazier has been charged with murder. According to Texas Department of Criminal Justice records, he had just been released from prison a few hours before the crash. He had been serving time for his third DWI offense, which he committed in January 2021. Officials said they believe alcohol played a role in the most recent incident, too.

Witnesses told police that the white Toyota SUV that Brazier was driving was speeding westbound on Avenue O when it hit a Jeep going north on 41st Street.

Residents react

Denise Garrett lives on the corner of 41st and Avenue O. She said the tragedy has left her traumatized.

"I heard the bang. There was no skid marks. Just a big ol' bang," Garrett said. "It's devastating. It's terrible"

Surveillance video from one of her neighbors showed the white SUV that Brazier was driving speeding down Avenue O. Seconds later, the vehicle crashed into a silver Jeep. Five people were inside the Jeep, including Mason Nelson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His parents ... my God, I can just only imagine. Can only fathom what they are going through," Garrett said.

Authorities said two of the other passengers in the Jeep are still in the hospital in critical condition. The passenger in Brazier's SUV was in stable condition.

"A third offense ... there should be no reason that man should be out in the streets," Garrett said. "He has to live with this rest of his life if he has a conscious."

Brazier's bond was set at $500,000.

Who was Nelson?

A memorial to honor Nelson continues to grow at the site of the crash.

He was a freshman at Ball High School.