3 dead in shooting at NW Houston apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON — Three men were killed in a shooting in the Spring Branch area, the Houston Police Department tweeted Monday night.

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene and the third was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Blalock Road, which is near the intersection of Long Point Road. Police said it appears as if the shooting happened inside an apartment complex.

Houston police said they got reports of the shooting at about 7:15 p.m. when a caller told them he had been shot in the stomach.

Witnesses said they heard several gunshots and saw two men running from the scene, according to police. One ran northbound on Blalock and the other got into a truck and drove away, police said.

Police said they found on victim upstairs. That man was the one who was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other two victims were found downstairs.

Police said they aren't sure if the victims knew each other.

