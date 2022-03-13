Passenger dies in crash on west side on Potranco Road

Police said both the drivers appeared to be intoxicated and will face charges related to the deadly crash.

SAN ANTONIO — A male passenger died in a wreck early Sunday morning on the west side that is believed to be alcohol-related, police said. Both drivers are facing charges.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, a man driving a pick-up truck tried to speed through a yellow light just before 2 a.m. and ended up t-boning another car at the intersection of Potranco Road and Highway 151.

The driver of that car is recovering in the hospital in stable condition, but their passenger was killed in the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated on the scene for their injuries.

SAPD said intoxication was a factor in this crash. Officers said the driver of the pick-up and sedan both appeared to be intoxicated.