Multi-agency investigation results in arrests of 12 drug trafficking suspects in San Antonio

Depending on how their trials shake out, most of the suspects face the possibility of life behind bars.

SAN ANTONIO — Twelve San Antonio-based members or associates of the Texas Mexican Mafia were arrested this week on federal drug charges—the culmination of a multi-agency investigation that included FBI agents, Drug Enforcement Agency investigators and San Antonio Police officers, among others.

The suspects are alleged to have played roles in trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin between sometime in July and Sept. 23 in the Alamo City area. Their arrests come on the heels of a federal grand jury returning an indictment on all 12, according to the Department of Justice. The charges include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities say they also seized 15 guns, about 20 kilograms of "suspected" methamphetamine, an unspecified amount of cocaine and an unspecified amount of U.S. cash.