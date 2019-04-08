Early Sunday morning, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley reported the staggering fact that her city was the site of the United States' 250th mass shooting of 2019.

Sadly, even that number may be understated. According to gunviolencearchive.org, a nonprofit corporation formed in 2013 to track mass shootings, Dayton was actually incident number 251 this year in the United States.

According to the database, a mass shooting is defined as at least four injuries or deaths. The 10 killed - including the shooter - and 26 injured in Dayton are the highest total for an incident in Ohio this year, but it is not the first mass shooting. There have now been eight mass shootings in the state, all of them in a little more than three months.

There have now been 16 people killed and 50 others injured in Ohio mass shootings in 2019, starting with the killing of four family members in West Chester on April 28. In that incident, 37-year-old Gurpreet Singh is suspected of killing his wife and other family members.

In Columbus, a gunman injured five people on July 30 after an argument at a birthday party on East Long Street.

Other incidents:

On June 26, three teen suspects are accused of killing one person and injuring three others during a home invasion in Akron.

On June 23, five people were injured in a drive-by shooting out a Columbus motorcycle bar.

On June 9, a 21-year-old man was killed and three other people were injured in a shootout at a Cleveland park.

On May 20, four people were injured in an incident in Columbus' Hilltop area.

On May 16, a gunman injured four people in a shooting in Cleveland's Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood.

