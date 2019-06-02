LA VERNIA, Texas — The Grandma’s House Child Care Center remains open Tuesday after the owners were arrested the day prior.

Stella Coats, Douglas Coats and Amanda Tatum are being charged with failure to report sexual abuse.

On Tuesday Wilson County Attorney Tom Caldwell told KENS 5 the case stems from a juvenile who allegedly assaulted two other minors while under the care of staff.

According to police documents, the report was first made to La Vernia Police in January about a 4-year-old who made an outcry about sexual abuse while she was under the care of Grandma’s Child Care Center.

After an investigation, police discovered a second female, this one 8 years old, who also reported being abused by the same juvenile at the facility last November.

The probable cause statement stated the 8-year-old told authorities she reported the alleged abuse to Tatum, the facility's director. According to police, text messages from the girl’s mother to Tatum confirmed she was asked by the parent to report the alleged abuse, but no report was ever made.

The girl later told authorities Tatum accused her of "lying" and "dreaming," in addition to saying the sexual abuse never occurred.

The police statement also said that the Coats both admitted to knowing about the outcry of sexual abuse, and failed to report it. The owners and their daughter, Tatum, were released from jail Tuesday on a $6,000 bond.

Police documents further state a male was also arrested. Justice of the Peace Connie Terry confirmed to KENS 5 the male referred to in the document was the juvenile accused of the sexual abuse.

Terry said she couldn’t discuss other details in the case because it involved a minor.

The daycare center told KENS 5 on Tuesday that they plan to stay open. A new owner has taken over, and is working to get the license transferred to her name.

The facility also said the name will change, and the former owners and director would not be associated with the daycare center from here on out.