HCSO: 5 kids inside home when couple found dead in yard in apparent murder-suicide

Deputies said the woman suffered some sort of blunt trauma to the head and the man suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating after they said a man and woman were found dead on Christmas Day in what they say was an apparent murder-suicide in northeast Harris County.

At about 1 a.m., deputies said they found the 42-year-old woman and 45-year-old man dead in the front lawn of their trailer home in the 5600 block of Daun Street.

Deputies said the woman suffered some sort of blunt trauma to the head and the man suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.

There were five children inside of the home during the apparent murder-suicide, but they didn't witness anything nor were they injured, according to Sgt. Greg Pinkins with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The kids ranged from 7 to 16 years old.

HCSO Homicide/Crime Scene Investigators are at the 5600 blk of Daun Street. Units discovered an apparent murder suicide involving a husband and wife. Both are deceased at the scene. 5 children were also at the location ranging in ages 7-16. Children not injured. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/x64YWRLLUg — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 25, 2021

Sgt. Pinkins said preliminary information is the man and woman, who are married, went to a family Christmas gathering earlier in the day and when they came back home, that's when the assault and shooting happened.

Deputies are hoping to talk to family members who were at that gathering to see if they can determine what led to this incident.

Child Protective Services was contacted to assist with placing the children with family.