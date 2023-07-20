'She was loved, she had a family': Daughter of accused Dallas serial killer's victim speaks out

Janetria Oliver said her mother, Kimberly Robinson, had three children and 10 grandchildren.

DALLAS — An alleged serial killer was arrested in Dallas this week in the deaths of three women who were all found with stab wounds over a four-month period.

Oscar Sanchez Garcia, 25, faces three counts of murder, according to police. His bond was set at $4 million, according to online records.

One of the victims, Dallas police said, is 60-year-old Kimberly Robinson.

Her daughter, Janetria Oliver, spoke with WFAA following Sanchez Garcia's arrest.

"I see this stuff on TV. I love documentaries about this kind of stuff. I never would have thought that I’d be tied into one," Oliver said.

Sanchez Garcia's arrest comes nearly three months after her mother's body was discovered.

"He's gonna get what he deserves," she said. "He needs to be taken off the streets. I mean, to do that in such a manner, which he did... like he had no, you know, regard for a human life."

"I just prayed a lot the day will come," Oliver continued. "I’m sad that two more people had to lose their life before he was caught."

Two months after police found Robinson, a man driving down a gravel road to fish found 25-year-old Cherish Gibson’s body in the same spot.

Police said Sanchez Garcia killed her, too, plus a third woman found a mile away along the river. All three women were stabbed and found partially nude.

Two of the three women have ties to prostitution, police said.

"Regardless of the lifestyle, nobody deserves that," Oliver said. "[My mom's] a person. She’s a human. She’s a mother, a grandmother, and a great grandmother, like she has nieces and nephews who love her. She has a family. She’s not just you know, not a person out here in the street with nobody who loves them."

Oliver said her mother had three children and 10 grandchildren.

"That’s what I want... I need people to know that," she continued. "That [my mom] was loved, that she had family out there, and we are all mourning and grieving her."