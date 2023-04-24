Dating app, bullet casings and fingerprints lead to arrest of double-murder suspect

A 22-year-old man has been charged with killing two San Antonio men on subsequent days.

SAN ANTONIO — A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two separate murders that police say happened within hours of one another in different parts of San Antonio.

Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say that, in both cases, the male murder victims used the dating app Grindr to meet people. An ensuing investigation resulted in Jer Auntey Bernard Pleasant being jailed on bonds totaling $700,000.

Arrest affidavits indicate there is physical evidence linking Pleasant to both homicide scenes.

Larry Wilson, 54, was the first to be shot to death on April 14, in an apartment complex parking lot on Cross Creek in northeast San Antonio.

The very next day, authorities say, 22-year-old Joseph Quinton West was found dead in his bed with a gunshot wound to his head after a friend asked police to check on West after not hearing from him.

Arrest affidavits indicate that the link between the two cases was made with ballistic evidence. Detectives say the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) made the connection with spent bullet casings found at both murder scenes. Investigators say they also found latent fingerprints at both scenes that belong to Pleasant.

Police also say that a witness saw a male matching Pleasant's description running away from Wilson's car when they heard a shot.

KENS 5 spoke the Wilson family days ago. The victim's brother Johnny Wilson believes Larry was set up.

"I feel in my heart he was set up," he said. "Them dating apps nowadays. You've got to watch out. It can be setups."

The Pride Center San Antonio which empowers the city's LGBTQ+ community is horrified by the recent murders. Robert Salcido Jr., is the executive director of the organization.

"We need to look at the violence that is happening and how we can prevent it," he said.

The Stonewall Democrats of San Antonio also released a statement about these murders.

Our thoughts and concerns are with the family and friends impacted by the senseless murders of Larry Wilson and Joseph Quinton West. Stonewall Democrats of San Antonio are thankful that the San Antonio Police Department quickly found and apprehended the alleged murderer in both of these cases.

We ask and remind members of the LGBTQIA+ community to be vigilant when using online dating and social media apps. Sharing your personal location can be risky, so only do so when you feel comfortable with who you are talking to. If possible, meet in public first, so others are around. Communicate with your family and/or friends so they know what's happening and can check in on you. If you feel uncomfortable, trust your instincts and feel free to leave a date or cut off communication with whoever is making you feel unsafe.

Our hearts and minds are with the Wilson and West families. We will not rest until justice is served.

Salcido Jr said really anyone using the apps should be on guard.

"Sometimes in these situations where it is a dating app sometimes it is information people don't want to share," he said. "But again examples like this where people are being murdered and gunned down, and violence happening is another reason why we should share that information so people are aware of where we are."

SAPD officials told KENS 5 they were surveilling "a wanted person suspected of committing multiple murders" when they took Pleasant into custody. At that point, police said he had a handgun whose caliber matched the evidence found at both crime scenes.

This is a developing story.

